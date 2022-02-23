Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,770 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,698,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $138.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.12 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

