Toroso Investments LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Yandex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after buying an additional 408,065 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Yandex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,645,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Yandex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,404,000 after buying an additional 113,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yandex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after buying an additional 213,209 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Yandex has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YNDX. StockNews.com lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

