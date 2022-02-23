Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $320.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.68 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

