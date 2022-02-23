Toroso Investments LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

