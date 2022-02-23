Toroso Investments LLC Takes $468,000 Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 103.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

Several research firms have commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

