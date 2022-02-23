TownSquare Capital LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

VLO stock opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

