TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $254,000 in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in KT by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in KT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KT by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KT by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. KT Co. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.17%.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

