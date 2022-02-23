TownSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth $190,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IMAB opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.