TownSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth $190,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

IMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.