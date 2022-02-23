TownSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 56.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSC opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

