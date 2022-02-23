Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.77 billion-$265.77 billion.

Separately, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,694. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $145.55 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.04.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.