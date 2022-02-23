Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kodiak Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,495 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 998% compared to the average daily volume of 774 call options.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $16,368,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 551,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,036,000 after purchasing an additional 102,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after purchasing an additional 184,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

NASDAQ:KOD traded down $40.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 483,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $513.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

