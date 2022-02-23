Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Transocean stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 667,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,235,572. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Get Transocean alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.