TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s previous close.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

TRU stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.86. 19,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,032. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.20. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 25.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,657,000 after buying an additional 81,483 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after purchasing an additional 368,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

