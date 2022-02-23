TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TRU opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TransUnion by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,563,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,482,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

