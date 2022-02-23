TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $97.79, but opened at $89.57. TransUnion shares last traded at $92.18, with a volume of 10,299 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,453,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,027,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in TransUnion by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,204,000 after acquiring an additional 943,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

