Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading Down 29.7%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 29.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. 124,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 467% from the average session volume of 22,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$187.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.0808556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

