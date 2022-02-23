Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Triple-S Management stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $856.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. Triple-S Management has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,887,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,494,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 38,357,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 383,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 383,578 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 1,011.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 232,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

