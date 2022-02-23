Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $231.15

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.15 ($3.14) and traded as low as GBX 222 ($3.02). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 226.60 ($3.08), with a volume of 4,880,975 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.60) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 282 ($3.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.20) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($3.35).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 231.15. The firm has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

