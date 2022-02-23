Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 380.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,546 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,005 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after buying an additional 97,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLCA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE SLCA opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $837.43 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

