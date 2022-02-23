Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 581.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,649 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Precigen were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,362,000 after buying an additional 156,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 421,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 22.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 334,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 338,055 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 27.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,208,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 258,280 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $419.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $100,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,239 shares of company stock valued at $149,183 in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

