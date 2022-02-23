Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 105,360 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 105,360 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,536,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,842,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,950,000 after purchasing an additional 112,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,219,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.