Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 50,499 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,499 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 441,433 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 439,016 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 187,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.27.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

CNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

