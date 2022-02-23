Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Announces Earnings Results

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Shares of TPB traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $642.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

