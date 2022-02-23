Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Trading Up 6.1%

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $33.93. Approximately 2,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 157,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPB shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,197,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after buying an additional 368,764 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,441,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 105.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,351,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

