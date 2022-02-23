Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $154.35

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $154.35 and last traded at $161.23, with a volume of 4510476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.46.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,562,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $28,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

