Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $259,733,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,797,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,789,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after buying an additional 426,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

