Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 38,874 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 694.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

In other Butterfly Network news, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $577,570.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594 in the last three months. 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

