Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $260,000 in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,983 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 509.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

