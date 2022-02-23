Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
