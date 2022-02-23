Twinbeech Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,147 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

DRVN stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 710.18. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

