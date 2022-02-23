Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 794,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $710.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

