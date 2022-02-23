Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,943 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $44,429,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,332 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $34,553,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

