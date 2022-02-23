Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,943 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $44,429,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,332 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $34,553,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
