Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 44,100 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,076,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,751,000 after acquiring an additional 92,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,524,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 662,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.