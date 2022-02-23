Two Sigma Investments LP Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 228,850 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $10,999,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 40.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,324 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $93.38.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

AMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.