Two Sigma Investments LP Has $14.21 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 514.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of POWI opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $2,011,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,492 shares of company stock worth $3,743,040 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

