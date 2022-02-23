Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1,088.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,411 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 428,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 139,765 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 51.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 330,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 164,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

