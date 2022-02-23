Two Sigma Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 149,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

