Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 73,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Shares of BOIL opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.