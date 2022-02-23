Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,478 SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 101.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 920.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 163.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.