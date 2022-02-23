Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,550,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 884,601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,084,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $290.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.05. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

