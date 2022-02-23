U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,617,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 181,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,047.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.79. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

