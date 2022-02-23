UBS Group AG Buys New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,016,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,663,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IMCB opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $73.03.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.