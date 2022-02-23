UBS Group AG Has $62.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 35.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,927,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061,993 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $62,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 134,790 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,171.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30.

