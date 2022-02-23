UBS Group AG Has $65.79 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 86.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,581 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $65,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.40 and a 200-day moving average of $280.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.49 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.