UBS Group AG Sells 8,035 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $69,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $324.87 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.49.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

