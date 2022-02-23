UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,323 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $59,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

