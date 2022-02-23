UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.31. UEX shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 943,395 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.73 million and a PE ratio of -32.50.
About UEX (TSE:UEX)
