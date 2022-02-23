Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $446.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $446.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $2,516,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $9,897,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,825,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $368.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.