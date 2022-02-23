Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.95 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,455. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,654 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

