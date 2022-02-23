Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,505.00

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $1,505.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.28 or 0.07013774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.95 or 1.00226217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050187 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

